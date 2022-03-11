HealthInvest Partners AB Increases Stock Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Lannett makes up about 4.6% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 4.62% of Lannett worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 55.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 60.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

LCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 104,400 shares of company stock valued at $116,889 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.80. 9,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,847. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

