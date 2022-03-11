HealthInvest Partners AB Purchases 560,000 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) by 207.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. La Jolla Pharmaceutical accounts for 5.4% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned 3.02% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.16. 4,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,071. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

