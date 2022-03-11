Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00187287 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00027435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00373411 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

