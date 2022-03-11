Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.65

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $88.65 and traded as low as $74.19. Heineken shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 1,123 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

