Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.70. 67,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.29 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

