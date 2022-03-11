Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.70. 67,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.29 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.
