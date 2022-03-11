HempCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $27.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $993,065.55 and approximately $27.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,094.39 or 0.99842564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00070563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,428,739 coins and its circulating supply is 265,293,589 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

