Herc (NYSE:HRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.29.

HRI opened at $145.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.63. Herc has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,508,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Herc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,895,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Herc by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

