Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.47. Heska posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $7.60 on Friday, reaching $144.48. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,140. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,313.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $191.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Heska has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $275.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Heska by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

