Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

HES opened at $98.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $17,370,874.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 856,621 shares of company stock worth $82,255,262. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,926,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

