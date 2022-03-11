Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Position Lifted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 302.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Hexcel Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.