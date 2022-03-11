Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Shares of HIBB opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

