Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $102.80

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.80 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 92.27 ($1.21). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 92.27 ($1.21), with a volume of 1,083 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The firm has a market cap of £610.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.86.
About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)
