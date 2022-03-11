Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $102.80

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.80 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 92.27 ($1.21). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 92.27 ($1.21), with a volume of 1,083 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The firm has a market cap of £610.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.86.

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

