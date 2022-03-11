Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,900.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.31) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $24.30 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

