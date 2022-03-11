Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Director Purchases $101,290.00 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HLT traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $141.77. 1,672,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,004. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

