Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.09. Hippo shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 31,751 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIPO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hippo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hippo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.
About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)
Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.
