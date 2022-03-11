Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.09. Hippo shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 31,751 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIPO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hippo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hippo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 994.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $49,155,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

