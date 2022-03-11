Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $353.23 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Hive has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $353.23 million and $19.09 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004574 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 402,829,568 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

