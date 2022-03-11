Hochschild Mining (HOC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON: HOC) recently:

3/8/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 130 ($1.70). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Hochschild Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LON:HOC traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.70). 4,386,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,083. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.28. Hochschild Mining plc has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 215.60 ($2.82). The company has a market capitalization of £668.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

