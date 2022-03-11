Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.33

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at $147,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

