Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $0.85. Hologic posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.44. 1,283,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

