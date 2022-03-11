Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 25,000 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $2,523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.76. 1,548,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,522,000 after buying an additional 1,614,010 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,084,000 after buying an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,614,000 after buying an additional 689,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
