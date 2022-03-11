Hot Cross Price Tops $0.16 (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.98 or 0.06549071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,800.74 or 0.99886124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars.

