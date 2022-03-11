Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.78

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and traded as low as $20.00. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 4,519 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

