Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $20.70 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.