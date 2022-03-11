Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 241,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.95. 689,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

