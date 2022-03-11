Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,811 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. 2,457,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,971. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.
