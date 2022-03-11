Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $21.59. 2,765,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.