Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,417 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 409.1% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,231,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 989,318 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 260,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 167.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 136,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. 655,852 shares of the stock traded hands. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.