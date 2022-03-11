Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 71,335 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 71,335 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NUV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 246,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,022. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

