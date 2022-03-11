HSBC (HSBC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2022 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34).

2/23/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40).

2/23/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50).

2/22/2022 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2022 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/27/2022 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/26/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 615 ($8.06).

1/25/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55).

HSBC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.12. 3,817,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

