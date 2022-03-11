HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 510 ($6.68) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.47) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.73) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 541 ($7.09).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 475.40 ($6.23) on Thursday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The firm has a market cap of £96.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 516.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 450.16.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

