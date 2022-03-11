Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $23.35

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $22.27. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huaneng Power International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.