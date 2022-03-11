Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 23,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 151,942 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.77 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

