Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.26 ($67.67).

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €3.35 ($3.64) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €43.70 ($47.50). The company had a trading volume of 1,789,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a one year high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 64.93.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

