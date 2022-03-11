Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target Lowered to €59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($70.65) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOSSY. Oddo Bhf raised Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.47. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

