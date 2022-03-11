Huize (HUIZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Huize has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Huize worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

