Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $39,188.92 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $39,188.92 or 0.99961260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $2.27 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.28 or 0.06566361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,112.11 or 0.99765336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041753 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

