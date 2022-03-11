HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of HUTCHMED worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $18.48 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

HCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

