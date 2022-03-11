HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 7.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.06. 8,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 374,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
