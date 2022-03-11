HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 7.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.06. 8,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 374,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth $9,228,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,786 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

