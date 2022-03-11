HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.04

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 28135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

The company has a market cap of $946.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 126,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after buying an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

