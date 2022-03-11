HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.04

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 28135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.
The company has a market cap of $946.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.
About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
