Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.17. 4,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 633,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,773,000 after acquiring an additional 431,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,225 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,049,000 after acquiring an additional 274,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,417 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

