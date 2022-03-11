Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.17

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $5.49. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 6,247 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.91%.

About Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

