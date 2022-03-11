Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.97

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.97 and traded as low as $34.50. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 2,797 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

About Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

