I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $17.35. 8,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 804,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

