I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,254.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00247271 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012153 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033890 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001984 BTC.
- Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00561766 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.
About I/O Coin
According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “
Buying and Selling I/O Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
