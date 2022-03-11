IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMG. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.23.

Shares of IMG traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.35. 1,489,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.50. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$4.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

