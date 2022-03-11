Ï„Bitcoin Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4,415.12 or 0.11329006 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $340.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.26 or 0.06569511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,937.44 or 0.99911799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00041569 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

