ICHI (ICHI) Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $20.66 or 0.00053303 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $88.71 million and $383,798.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.82 or 0.06592761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,661.21 or 0.99765967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041977 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,294,586 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

