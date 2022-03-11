Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Tops $4.64 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $118,186.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00234271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00186273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00027081 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,768,520 coins and its circulating supply is 58,416,411 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.