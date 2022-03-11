Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,668. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.