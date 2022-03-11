IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $280.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.03 and its 200-day moving average is $231.43. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $283.66. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

